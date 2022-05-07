Jobs in Manipur Ramkrishna Mission School Imphal Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Ramkrishna Mission School Imphal.

Ramkrishna Mission School Imphal is inviting applications from eligible male candidates for the posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) on contract basis.

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT)

No. of posts : 12

Subject wise vacancies :

Physics : 1

Chemistry : 1

English : 1

Manipuri : 3

Computer : 1

Mathematics : 4

Fine Arts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in concerned subject with B.Ed.

Name of post : Primary Teachers (PRT)

No. of posts : 4

Subject wise vacancies :

English : 1

Hindi : 1

Social Science : 1

Computer : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in concerned subject with D.El.Ed.

How to apply : Candidates can download the Application Form from the Ramakrishna Mission School website – www.rkmsimphal.org and submit the duly filled in application along with self-attested photocopies of relevant documents 14-05-2022 at school admin office, Ramkrishna Mission School, Uripok Bachaspati Leikai, Imphal(W), Manipur-795001 on working days between 8.00 AM to 2.00 PM.

Candidates should submit self-attested photocopies of the documents listed below-

10th Pass Certificate & Marksheet

12th Pass Certificate & Marksheet

Bachelor’s Degree Certificate & Marksheet

B. Ed/D.El.Ed.

Pass Certificate & Marksheet

Identity & Address Proof (AADHAR)

Co-curricular Activities and Teaching experience Certificate (if any)

Application Fee : An amount of Rs. 300.00 as application fee should be deposited in cash at the time of submission of Application Form at school admin office.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

