Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Laboratory Attendant and Associate Project Scientist in the project entitled “Livelihood Enhancement through Agro Rural & Novel Technology (LEARNT)” at the School of Agro and Rural Technology.

Name of post : Laboratory Attendant

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 7450-750-14950

Qualification : High School pass with 1 year experience

Name of post : Associate Project Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 35000-1400-49000

Qualification : Master’s degree in Science/ Humanities or Bachelor’s degree in Science/ Humanities + 4 years experience

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 18, 2022 at 10 AM in School of Agro and Rural Technology, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E-mail etc. along with the scanned copies of all relevant documents/certificates (Matriculation onwards) on or before May 16, 2022 (Monday) to the Principal Investigator Prof. Siddhartha Singha, School of Agro and Rural Technology at siddharthafp@iitg.ac.in

Shortlisted candidates will be informed via E-mail on 17th May,2022 (Tuesday)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

