Applications are invited for accountancy based positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Accountant for the project entitled “Clinical trial network for hospital based trial in Diabetology.”

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BCom

Desirable: Work experience in research/ year of experience- 1 year

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Age Limit : Up to 40 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 26, 2022 in the Department of General Medicine, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong. Reporting time for the interview is 9 AM.

How to apply : Candidate who wishes to appear in the interview must confirm their participation through phone (contact no: 0364-2539364, during office hours on all working days) latest by May 19, 2022, so that the interview committee shall arrange an interview slot for the candidate

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here