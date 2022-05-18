Applications are invited for various contractual teaching positions under schools of Oil India Limited.

Oil Higher Secondary School is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Contractual Teachers in its Duliajan and Moran campuses.

Name of post : Contractual Teacher (Economics)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

M.A in Economics from a Government Recognized University / Institute with minimum 50% marks in aggregate.

Major in Economics in Graduation from a Government Recognized University/ Institute with minimum 50% marks.

B.Ed. from Government Recognized University / Institute.

Contractual Emolument :

Fixed emolument: Rs 19500.00 only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.

Variable Emolument : Rs. 750.00 only per day for each working day.

Age Limit :

Also read : Indian Oil Corporation Limited Recruitment 2022 : Apply for 43 vacant positions of Medical Officers

Minimum : 18 years, Maximum Age Limit : 40 years

Place of Posting : Oil Higher Secondary School, Duliajan

Name of post : Contractual Teacher (Computer Science)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc. in Computer Science or Master of Computer Applications (MCA) from a Government Recognized University/ Institute with minimum 50% marks in aggregate

Contractual Emolument :

Fixed emolument: Rs 19500.00 only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.

Variable Emolument : Rs. 750.00 only per day for each working day.

Age Limit :

Minimum : 18 years, Maximum Age Limit : 43 years

Place of Posting : Oil Higher Secondary School, Duliajan

Name of post : Contractual Teacher (Accountancy)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

M.Com from a Government Recognized University/ Institute with minimum 50% marks in aggregate.

Major in Accountancy / F&A in Graduation from a Government Recognized University / Institute with minimum 50% marks.

B.Ed. from Government Recognized University / Institute

Contractual Emolument :

Fixed emolument: Rs 19500.00 only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.

Variable Emolument : Rs. 750.00 only per day for each working day.

Age Limit :

Also read : ONGC Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for 922 Non-Executive vacancies

Minimum : 18 years, Maximum Age Limit : 40 years

Place of Posting : Oil Higher Secondary School, Duliajan

Name of post : Contractual Teacher (Education)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

MA in Education from a Government Recognized University / Institute with minimum 50% marks in aggregate.

Major in Education in Graduation from a Governnment Recognized University /Institute with minimum 50% marks

B.Ed from Government Recognized University / Institute.

Contractual Emolument :

Fixed emolument: Rs 19500.00 only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.

Variable Emolument : Rs. 750.00 only per day for each working day.

Age Limit :

Minimum : 18 years, Maximum Age Limit : 40 years

Place of Posting : Oil Higher Secondary School, Duliajan

Name of post : Contractual Teacher (Arts)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor degree with Major in Geography and must have History / Economics as core / pass subjects from Government recognized University / Institute

Must have Assamese as MIL in 10+2

B.Ed from Government Recognized University / Institute

Emolument :

Fixed emolument: Rs 16640.00 only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.

Variable Emolument : Rs. 640.00 only per day for each working day.

Age Limit :

Minimum : 18 years, Maximum Age Limit : 40 years

Place of Posting : Oil Higher Secondary School, Moran

Name of post : Contractual Teacher (Science)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor degree with Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry as core subjects from Government recognized University / Institute

Must have Assamese as MIL in 10+2

B.Ed from Government Recognized University / Institute

Emolument :

Also read : Assam Career : ICMR RMRCNE Dibrugarh Recruitment 2022

Fixed emolument: Rs 16640.00 only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.

Variable Emolument : Rs. 640.00 only per day for each working day.

Age Limit :

Minimum : 18 years, Maximum Age Limit : 40 years

Place of Posting : Oil Higher Secondary School, Moran

Selection Procedure :

Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment(s) has been scheduled as under:

Contractual Teacher (Economics) : Date – June 2, 2022, Time of Registration- 7 AM to 11 AM, Venue- Oil Higher Secondary School, Duliajan

Contractual Teacher (Accountancy) : Date – June 2, 2022, Time of Registration- 7 AM to 11 AM, Venue- Oil Higher Secondary School, Duliajan

Contractual Teacher (Computer Science) : Date – June 3, 2022, Time of Registration- 7 AM to 11 AM, Venue- Oil Higher Secondary School, Duliajan

Contractual Teacher (Science) : Date – June 3, 2022, Time of Registration- 7 AM to 11 AM, Venue- Oil Higher Secondary School, Duliajan

Contractual Teacher (Education) : Date – June 4, 2022, Time of Registration- 7 AM to 11 AM, Venue- Oil Higher Secondary School, Duliajan

Contractual Teacher (Arts) : Date – June 4, 2022, Time of Registration- 7 AM to 11 AM, Venue- Oil Higher Secondary School, Duliajan

How to apply : Interested candidate(s) should fill the Personal Bio-Data (given on the last two pages of this advertisement) and bring it along with the following documents on the above scheduled date(s) for the Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment(s):

i. 01 (One) recent 3cmX 3cm coloured photograph.

ii. Original and self-attested photocopy of documents/certificates/testimonials as under:

Valid Identity Proof and valid Address Proof from Competent Government Authority. Admit Card, Marksheet and Pass Certificate of Class 10 issued by the concerned Government Recognised Education Board; Document(s)/Certificate(s)/Testimonial(s) of essential qualification, as applicable; valid Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC) from Competent Government Authority, if applicable; valid Non- Creamy Layer Certificate from Competent Government Authority, if applicable; valid Income and Asset Certificate to be produced by Economically Weaker Sections issued by the Competent Government Authority, if applicable; valid Disability Certificate from Competent Government Authority, if applicable; valid Discharge Book/Service and Release Certificate for Ex-Servicemen (Pages containing Personal documents/certificates/testimonials from Competent Authority in support of candidature. No-Objection Certificate from concerned employer, in original, in case the applicant is working in any organization. Particulars and Service Particulars), if applicable and any other

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Teacher vacancies in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay Guwahati