Applications are invited for 43 vacant positions of Medical Officers in Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Medical Officers and Additional Chief Medical Officers.

Name of post : Senior Medical Officer

No. of posts : 35

Specialization wise vacancies :

Gynecology & Obstetrics : 4

General Physician : 5

General Surgeon : 1

Pathology : 1

Pediatric : 8

Orthopedic : 6

Cardiology : 2

Anesthesia : 4

ENT : 2

Ophthalmology : 1

Radiology : 1

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Junior Assistant and Grade-IV vacancies in Kampur College

Qualification :

Gynecology & Obstetrics : MD/MS (Gynae & Obs.)

General Physician : MD (General Medicine)

General Surgeon : MS (General Surgery)

Pathology : MD (Pathology)

Pediatric : MD (Pediatrics)

Orthopedic : MS (Orthopedics)

Cardiology : MD (Cardiology)

Anesthesia : MD (Anesthesia)

ENT : MS (Ear, Nose & Throat)

Ophthalmology : MD (Ophthalmology)

Radiology : MD (Radiology)

Work Experience : No Minimum work experience required

Scale of pay : Rs. 60000-180000/-

Places of Posting : Guwahati Refinery, Barauni Refinery, Gujarat Refinery, Mathura Refinery, Digboi Refinery, Bongaigaon Refinery, Haldia Refinery

Name of post : Additional Chief Medical Officer

No. of posts : 8

Specialization wise vacancies :

General Physician : 4

General Surgeon : 3

Radiology : 1

Qualification :

General Physician : MD (General Medicine)

General Surgeon : MS (General Surgery)

Radiology : MD (Radiology)

Work Experience : Minimum 10 years of relevant work experience

Scale of pay : Rs. 90000-240000/-

Places of Posting : Guwahati Refinery, Barauni Refinery, Digboi Refinery, Mathura Refinery, Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex (PRPC), Panipat, Paradip Refinery, Refineries Hqrs., New Delhi.

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Junior Assistant vacancies in Guwahati College

Upper Age Limit :

Senior Medical Officer : 35 years

Additional Chief Medical Officer : 50 years

Selection Procedure : The selection process will comprise Personal Interview only. Candidates will have the option to speak in either English or Hindi language during their Personal Interviews.

How to apply : Candidates can send duly filled application form along with supporting documents (by ordinary post ) to: The Advertiser, Post Box No. 3096, Head Post Office, Lodhi Road, New Delhi- 110003 by June 16, 2022.

Application Fees : General, OBC and EWS candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs.300/- (Rupees Three hundred only) through SBI e-collect (https://www.onlinesbi.com/sbicollect/icollecthome.htm ). The procedure for online payment of application fees is as under: Click on “Click for Application Fees payment” (or go to https://www.onlinesbi.com/sbicollect/icollecthome.htm ) > Choose State of Corporate as All India, Type of Corporate as PSU- Public Sector Undertaking, PSU Name as Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, and Select Payment Category as “Medical Officers in Refineries Division” and then complete the payment process submitting the relevant details like Name/DoB/ Father’s Name/Post Applied For etc. and making online payment of application fees of Rs.300/-. Upon payment, save and take a printout of the payment confirmation slip for further application process and record. The provision for online payment of application fees shall be available from 17-05-2022¬ (10.00 Hrs) to 07-06-2022 (17.00 Hrs.)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Junior Assistant and Grade-IV vacancies in Kampur College