Assam Career vacancies in Guwahati College

Applications are invited for various Grade III positions in Guwahati College Assam.

Guwahati College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Assistants.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 3 [UR (PWD) : 1, UR : 1, ST(P) : 1]

Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce with a computer diploma or a certificate course of minimum three months duration

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation as per Government norms for SC / ST / OBC / MOBC / PWD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with complete Bio-Data and self-attested testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a Demand Draft (Non-refundable) of Rs. 500.00 only drawn in favour of Principal, Guwahati College payable at SBI, New Guwahati Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, Guwahati College, Bamunimaidam-781021, Guwahati, Assam within May 28, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

