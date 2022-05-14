Applications are invited for various Grade III positions in Guwahati College Assam.

Guwahati College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Assistants.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 3 [UR (PWD) : 1, UR : 1, ST(P) : 1]

Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce with a computer diploma or a certificate course of minimum three months duration

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation as per Government norms for SC / ST / OBC / MOBC / PWD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with complete Bio-Data and self-attested testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a Demand Draft (Non-refundable) of Rs. 500.00 only drawn in favour of Principal, Guwahati College payable at SBI, New Guwahati Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, Guwahati College, Bamunimaidam-781021, Guwahati, Assam within May 28, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

