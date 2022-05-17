Assam Career ICMR RMRCNE Dibrugarh Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various project based positions in ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre, North East Region (RMRCNE), Dibrugarh

ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre, North East Region (RMRCNE), Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 15 vacancies purely on temporary basis for its short term research projects.

Name of post : Project Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: PhD in Biotechnology / Life Sciences / Microbiology / Molecular Biology with at least one research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) journal.

Emoluments : Rs. 47000/- per month + HRA

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st June 2022 in ICMR-RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh.

Name of post : Project Assistant (Research Assistant)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification: Graduate in Microbiology / Molecular Biology / Biotechnology / Zoology from a recognized university with three years work experience from a research institution

Or

Master’s degree in Microbiology / Molecular Biology / Biotechnology / Zoology from a recognized university

Emoluments : Rs. 31000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st June 2022 in ICMR-RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh.

Name of post : Project Technician III (Laboratory Technician)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification: 12th pass in science subjects and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician

Or

12th pass in science subjects with one year DMLT plus one year required experience in a recognized organization

Emoluments : Rs. 18000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 2nd June 2022 in ICMR-RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh.

Name of post : Project Assistant (Research Assistant)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Graduate in Biotechnology / Biochemistry / Molecular Biology / Molecular Genetics from a recognized university with three years work experience from a research institution

Or

Master’s degree in Biotechnology / Biochemistry / Molecular Biology / Molecular Genetics from a recognized university

Emoluments : Rs. 31000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st June 2022 in ICMR-RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh

Name of post : Project Technical Officer (Medical Social Worker)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Graduate in Social Work / Medical Social Work from a recognized university with five years relevant work experience from a recognized institution

Or

Master’s degree in Social Work / Medical Social Work

Emoluments : Rs. 32000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st June 2022 in ICMR-RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh

Name of post : Project Technician III (Laboratory Technician)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification: 12th pass in science subjects and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician

Or

12th pass in science subjects with one year DMLT plus one year required experience in a recognized organization

Emoluments : Rs. 18000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 2nd June 2022 in ICMR-RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh.

Name of post : Project Data Entry Operator A

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: 12th pass from a recognized board. A speed test of not less than 8000 key depressions (English) per hour through speed test on computer

Emoluments : Rs. 17000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 2nd June 2022 in ICMR-RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh.

Name of post : Project Multi Tasking Staff

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: High School or equivalent

Emoluments : Rs. 15800/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 2nd June 2022 in ICMR-RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh.

Name of post : Project Research Associate III

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Ph.D.in Statistics/Biostatistics/Health Informatics/Bioinformatics/Public Health/ Epidemiology/ Community Medicine / Population Health / Demographic Sciences / Data Analytics with at least one research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) journal.

Or

M.Tech in Data Sciences/Data Analytics/Health Informatics/Biomedical informatics with 3 (three) years of relevant research, teaching, design and development experience with at least one research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) journal.

Emoluments : Rs. 54000/- per month + HRA

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st June 2022 in ICMR-RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh.

Name of post : Project Assistant (Research Assistant)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification: Graduate in Biotechnology / Biochemistry / Zoology from a recognized university with three years work experience from a research institution

Or

Master’s degree in Biotechnology / Biochemistry / Zoology from a recognized university

Emoluments : Rs. 31000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st June 2022 in ICMR-RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh

Name of post : Project Senior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Master’s degree in Biotechnology / Biochemistry / Zoology from a recognized university with 2 years of relevant experience

Emoluments :

For NET / GATE qualified candidates : Rs. 35000/- per month + HRA

For candidates without NET / GATE : Rs. 28000/- per month + HRA

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st June 2022 in ICMR-RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh

How to apply : Interested and eligible candidates may walk-in for interview/ written test and submit their applications in the prescribed form, duly filled in all respects along with all required supporting documents and certificates, duly self-attested, at the office on the day of the interview/written test, i.e. up to 10:30 hours on the said dates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

