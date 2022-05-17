Assam Career ICMR RMRCNE Dibrugarh Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various project based positions in ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre, North East Region (RMRCNE), Dibrugarh
ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre, North East Region (RMRCNE), Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 15 vacancies purely on temporary basis for its short term research projects.
Name of post : Project Research Associate
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification: PhD in Biotechnology / Life Sciences / Microbiology / Molecular Biology with at least one research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) journal.
Emoluments : Rs. 47000/- per month + HRA
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st June 2022 in ICMR-RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh.
Name of post : Project Assistant (Research Assistant)
No. of posts : 2
Essential Qualification: Graduate in Microbiology / Molecular Biology / Biotechnology / Zoology from a recognized university with three years work experience from a research institution
Or
Master’s degree in Microbiology / Molecular Biology / Biotechnology / Zoology from a recognized university
Emoluments : Rs. 31000/- per month
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st June 2022 in ICMR-RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh.
Name of post : Project Technician III (Laboratory Technician)
No. of posts : 2
Essential Qualification: 12th pass in science subjects and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician
Or
12th pass in science subjects with one year DMLT plus one year required experience in a recognized organization
Emoluments : Rs. 18000/- per month
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 2nd June 2022 in ICMR-RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh.
Name of post : Project Assistant (Research Assistant)
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification: Graduate in Biotechnology / Biochemistry / Molecular Biology / Molecular Genetics from a recognized university with three years work experience from a research institution
Or
Master’s degree in Biotechnology / Biochemistry / Molecular Biology / Molecular Genetics from a recognized university
Emoluments : Rs. 31000/- per month
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st June 2022 in ICMR-RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh
Name of post : Project Technical Officer (Medical Social Worker)
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification: Graduate in Social Work / Medical Social Work from a recognized university with five years relevant work experience from a recognized institution
Or
Master’s degree in Social Work / Medical Social Work
Emoluments : Rs. 32000/- per month
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st June 2022 in ICMR-RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh
Name of post : Project Technician III (Laboratory Technician)
No. of posts : 2
Essential Qualification: 12th pass in science subjects and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician
Or
12th pass in science subjects with one year DMLT plus one year required experience in a recognized organization
Emoluments : Rs. 18000/- per month
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 2nd June 2022 in ICMR-RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh.
Name of post : Project Data Entry Operator A
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification: 12th pass from a recognized board. A speed test of not less than 8000 key depressions (English) per hour through speed test on computer
Emoluments : Rs. 17000/- per month
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 2nd June 2022 in ICMR-RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh.
Name of post : Project Multi Tasking Staff
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification: High School or equivalent
Emoluments : Rs. 15800/- per month
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 2nd June 2022 in ICMR-RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh.
Name of post : Project Research Associate III
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification: Ph.D.in Statistics/Biostatistics/Health Informatics/Bioinformatics/Public Health/ Epidemiology/ Community Medicine / Population Health / Demographic Sciences / Data Analytics with at least one research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) journal.
Or
M.Tech in Data Sciences/Data Analytics/Health Informatics/Biomedical informatics with 3 (three) years of relevant research, teaching, design and development experience with at least one research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) journal.
Emoluments : Rs. 54000/- per month + HRA
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st June 2022 in ICMR-RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh.
Name of post : Project Assistant (Research Assistant)
No. of posts : 2
Essential Qualification: Graduate in Biotechnology / Biochemistry / Zoology from a recognized university with three years work experience from a research institution
Or
Master’s degree in Biotechnology / Biochemistry / Zoology from a recognized university
Emoluments : Rs. 31000/- per month
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st June 2022 in ICMR-RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh
Name of post : Project Senior Research Fellow
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification: Master’s degree in Biotechnology / Biochemistry / Zoology from a recognized university with 2 years of relevant experience
Emoluments :
For NET / GATE qualified candidates : Rs. 35000/- per month + HRA
For candidates without NET / GATE : Rs. 28000/- per month + HRA
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st June 2022 in ICMR-RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh
How to apply : Interested and eligible candidates may walk-in for interview/ written test and submit their applications in the prescribed form, duly filled in all respects along with all required supporting documents and certificates, duly self-attested, at the office on the day of the interview/written test, i.e. up to 10:30 hours on the said dates.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
