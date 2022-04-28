Applications are invited for various engineering positions in Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Graduate Engineers and Graduate Apprentice Engineers.

Name of post : Graduate Engineer

Disciplines :

a. Chemical Engineering

b. Civil Engineering

c. Computer Science and Engineering

d. Electrical Engineering

e. Instrumentation Engineering

f. Mechanical Engineering

g. Metallurgical Engineering

Name of post : Graduate Apprentice Engineer

Disciplines :

a. Chemical Engineering

b. Civil Engineering

c. Electrical Engineering

d. Mechanical Engineering

Educational Qualification : B.Tech./BE /Equivalent as Full-time Regular course from Institutions/ Colleges/ Universities/ Deemed Universities duly recognized by AICTE/UGC in anyone of the following disciplines:

Chemical Engineering (including Petrochemicals/Polymer/ Plastic Engineering but excluding Rubber/ Oil/ Paint Technology/ Surfactant Technology/Ceramics Engineering etc.)

Civil Engineering (excluding Construction /Environmental/ Transportation Engineering etc.)

Computer Science & Engineering (Including Information Technology Engineering but excluding Information & Communications Technology etc).

Electrical Engineering (including Electrical & Electronics Engineering but excluding Electrical & Communication/ Power Engineering/ Telecommunication Engineering etc.)

Instrumentation Engineering (including Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering/ Instrumentation & Control Engineering but excluding Electronics & Communication Engineering/Telecommunication Engineering etc.)

Mechanical Engineering (excluding Automation/ Automobile/

Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Power/ Production Engineering/

Mining Engineering & Technology, Mining & Machinery/Marine

Engineering/ Robotics/ Welding etc.)

Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Power/ Production Engineering/ Mining Engineering & Technology, Mining & Machinery/Marine Engineering/ Robotics/ Welding etc.) Metallurgical Engineering including Mineral/ Material Sciences

Candidates should have secured following minimum marks in qualifying degree examination:

General/OBC(NCL)/EWS : 65%

Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ PwBD : 55%

Candidates must have qualified in the GATE 2022 examination from one of the following disciplines in order to be eligible to apply for the advertised posts:

i. Chemical Engineering (GATE 2022 code: CH)

ii. Civil Engineering (GATE 2022 code: CE)

iii. Computer Sc & Engineering (GATE 2022 code: CS)

iv. Electrical Engineering (GATE 2022 code: EE)

v. Instrumentation Engineering (GATE 2022 code: IN)

vi. Mechanical Engineering (GATE 2022 code: ME)

vii. Metallurgical Engineering (GATE 2022 code: MT)

Upper Age Limit: Age Limit: Candidates applying from General/EWS category should not be more than 26 years as on 30th June 2022. Relaxation to candidates applying from other categories shall apply as per government guidelines.

Selection Procedure : Selection process shall consist of Group Discussion(GD), Group Task (GT) and Personal Interview (PI).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online on the Indian Oil’s website at

https://iocl.com/latest-job-opening . Last date of applying online is May 22, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

