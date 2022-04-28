Applications are invited for various technical, accounting and administrative positions in Directorate of Horticulture & Food Processing Assam.

The Directorate of Horticulture & Food Processing Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of IT Programmer, Account Executive, Technical Executives and Data Entry Operators.

Name of post : IT Programmer

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications : B. Tech/BE (CS/IT), MCA, M. Sc (IT)

Work Experience : Minimum 1 yr experience in IT sector (Software Development &

Programming)

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Age Limit : 21-38 years

Name of post : Technical Executive (HQ)

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications : B.Sc (Agriculture) / B. Sc (Horticulture) with knowledge of computer (MS Word/ Excel/ PowerPoint etc.) .

Work Experience : Preference will be given to candidates with work experience in Agriculture/ Horticulture under any Govt. scheme

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Age Limit : 23-38 years

Name of post : Accounts Executive

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications : B. Com or equivalent with specialization in Accounting and Finance with 1 year post qualification experience in maintaining Accounts

both in Digital & Manual

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Age Limit : 21-38 years

Name of post : Technical Executive (Agri.)

No. of posts : 10

Qualifications : Degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture with 2 years’ post qualification experience in field works preferably in irrigation sector and knowledge of computer

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month + Rs. 7500/- fixed TA

Age Limit : 23-38 years

Name of post : Technical Executive (Agri Engg.)

No. of posts : 10

Qualifications : Degree/Diploma in Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering with 2 years’ post qualification experience preferably in irrigation sector and knowledge of

computer

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month + Rs. 7500/- fixed TA

Age Limit : 21-38 years

Name of post : Data Entry Operator (Grade-I)

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications : BCA/ B.Sc (CS/IT)/ 3 years Diploma in CS/IT or equivalent qualifications with one year post qualification experience

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Age Limit : 23-38 years

Name of post : Data Entry Operator (Grade-II)

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications : 12th passed with Diploma in Computer Application (DCA) and minimum 3 years work experience in web management specific to www.minetassam.in portal under PMKSY scheme

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Age Limit : 23-38 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications duly filled up and completed in all respect along with mobile No., one passport size photograph, and self-attested photocopies of all testimonials including employment registration Certificate to the Directorate of Horticulture & F.P., Assam, Khanapara, Guwahati-22 during office hours on or before May 12, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

