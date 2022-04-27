Applications are invited for various scientific positions in Directorate of Agriculture Assam.

Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Agriculture Specialist in Directorate of Agriculture on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Agriculture Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Master degree/ Post Graduate Diploma (min two years duration) in Agriculture from any Govt. recognized University/Institutions. Candidates with Specialization in Agricultural Extension/ Agronomy/ Farm Management would be given preference.

Working Experience: At least seven years of professional experience in farm management/ managing large scale agricultural production operations preferably with Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs) or Climate Resilient Practices. Agriculture Specialist should have a thorough knowledge of package of practices, preferably for crops grown in Assam. Knowledge of agri commodity value chains with focus on production aspects would be an added advantage. Agriculture Specialist should also have basic knowledge of principles of effective agricultural extension and should be well versed in organizing demonstrations, farmer trainings, field days, field visits, PRA etc. In addition, Agricultural Specialist should also be conversant with Government schemes in Agriculture in general and Agricultural Extension in particular.

Pay : Rs. 11.40 lakh to Rs. 19.20 lakh per year.

Age: Age of the candidate should not be more than 45 years as on 1st April 2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format by email to hrarias@arias.in or hrdepariass@gmail.com before 4:30 PM of May 13, 2022.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

