West Assam Milk Producer’s Cooperative Union Limited (WAMUL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Executives and Assistants.

Name of post : Executive Dairy (Production)

Qualification : BTech in Dairy Technology

Experience : Preferably 3 years’ experience at any dairy plant

Name of post : Assistant I (Admin)

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized Institute / University

Experience : 1 to 3 years in managing admin and office related works

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 2, 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM in WAMUL HO, Juripar, Panjabari, Guwahati-781037, Assam.

Name of post : Executive Marketing (Institution Sales & Logistics)

Qualification : Post Graduate (preferably MBA)

Experience : Minimum 5 years (Institutional Sales / Logistics) –preferably CSD experience / Logistics / Transportation

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 6, 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM in WAMUL HO, Juripar, Panjabari, Guwahati-781037, Assam.

Name of post : Executive (Marketing & Sales)

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with preferable post-graduate degree/ diploma/ training in the field of Marketing.

Experience : At least 5 years’ experience for Graduate/3 years’ experience for Post Graduate in the field of marketing & sales market research (preferably in dairy/ food products).

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 7, 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM in WAMUL HO, Juripar, Panjabari, Guwahati-781037, Assam.

Name of post : Executive (Procurement & Input) for Village Based Milk Procurement system

Qualification : PGDM- Rural Management/ PGD— Development Management/ MBA (Rural Management)/ MSW from a recognized Institute/ University.

Experience : Minimum 2 years of working experience preferably in livelihood sector with an NGO/ Village based Institution.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 9, 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM in WAMUL HO, Juripar, Panjabari, Guwahati-781037, Assam.

Name of post : Assistant-I (P&I) for Milk Procurement Field Supervision

Qualification : Any Graduate from a recognized Institute/ University.

Experience : Minimum 1 year of relevant working experience, preferably in development sector. Experience in village-based extension activities will be an added advantage.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 10, 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM in WAMUL HO, Juripar, Panjabari, Guwahati-781037, Assam.

Name of post : Assistant-I (Dairy)

Qualification : Minimum ITI pass in Refrigeration trade/ Electrical trade/ Fitter trade

Experience : 2-3 year’s work experience preferably in ammonia-based refrigeration system/ 2-3 year’s work experience in dairy or food industries or any processing related industries. Freshers having qualification in relevant field may also apply.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 11, 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM in WAMUL HO, Juripar, Panjabari, Guwahati-781037, Assam.

How to apply : For the post of Executive Dairy (Production), candidates can send hard copy of the application forms along with a set of self-attested copies of all the certificates/ documents relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary etc & one passport size photograph in a sealed envelope to Head-HR, West Assam Milk Producer’s Cooperative Union Limited (WAMUL), Juripar, Panjabari, Guwahati-781037, Assam on or before May 8, 2022.

For the rest of the posts, candidates shall be mandatorily required to bring an application form at the Walk-in Interview date as per the prescribed format provided in the website of WAMUL at https://www.purabi.org/hiring-page.php, along with all the original testimonials relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary details etc. along with a set of self-attested copies of the same and a passport size photograph.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here