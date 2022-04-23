Applications are invited for various research based positions in Assam Agricultural University Jorhat.

Assam Agricultural University Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Research Fellow (SRF) under the project ‘DUS Test Centre under Protection of Plant Varieties & Farmers’ Rights Authority.’

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow (SRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSc in Plant Breeding & Genetics / Seed Science & Technology

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month + House Rent Allowance as admissible

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on April 30, 2022 at 10 AM at the Office Chamber of the Associate Director of Research, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat-785013

How to apply : Candidates may report at the venue of interview with detailed bio-data, publications (including thesis and project reports etc.), passport size photographs, original and copies of relevant testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

