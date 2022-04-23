Assam Career Tezpur University Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various research based positions in Tezpur University.

Tezpur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the DST-SERB sponsored research project entitled “Iridescent colour and transparent (super) hydrophobicity in natural systems within a class” under the Principal Investigator Dr. Dambarudhar Mohanta, Professor, Department of Physics.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Iridescent colour and transparent (super) hydrophobicity in natural systems within a class

Educational Qualification: Consistently good academic career with a first class Masters’ degree in Physics with specialization in Condensed Matter Physics/Soft matter physics/ Nanoscience/ Photonics from a recognized University having NET/GATE or equivalent qualification.

Desirable qualification: Previous research experience as evident from published paper(s).

Fellowship: Rs. 31,000/- (Rupees thirty one thousand) only plus HRA as admissible per month for the first two years and Rs. 35,000/- (Rupees Thirty five thousand) only plus HRA as admissible per month for the third year as per rules, subject to satisfactory progress.

Age: Candidate shall not be more than 28 years of age on the date of interview. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per the Government of India Rules.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 11, 2022 at 11 AM in the Department of Physics, Tezpur University, Tezpur-784028, Assam

How to apply : Candidates may appear before the interview board with original and self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), certificate of NET/GATE or similar examinations, any other testimonials and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) on the day of interview. 

Advance copy of their Curriculum Vitae (CV) may be sent to Prof. D. Mohanta, Principal Investigator via email: dmohanta1973@gmail.com  at least three days prior to the date of the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

