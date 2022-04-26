Applications are invited for the post of Guest Faculty in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty on purely temporary basis in the Department of Hospitality & Tourism Management.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in the Department of Hospitality & Tourism Management

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration / Tourism Management / PGDM / CA / ICWA/ MCom with First Class or equivalent and two years of professional experience after acquiring the degree of Master’s Degree.

Salary : Rs. 1500/- per lecture with a ceiling of Rs. 50,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on April 29, 2022 at 11 AM in the Office of the Head, Department of Hospitality & Tourism Management, Assam University, Silchar

How to apply : Candidates may submit the duly filled in application form along with all supporting documents on or before April 27, 2022 to the email id dhtmaus2020@gmail.com

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here