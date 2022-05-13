Applications are invited for various teaching and Grade III positions in Bhawanipur Anchalik College Assam.

Bhawanipur Anchalik College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor in Philosophy and Junior Assistants.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Philosophy

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualifications and the selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE. 239/ 2021/68 dated 24-01-2022. Age should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation as per Government Norms for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/PWD candidates. The candidates must have proficiency in local language

Name of post : Junior Assistant (Grade-III)

No. of posts : 4

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualifications, age and all other terms and conditions will be as per the Guideline No. DHE/ CE/ Misc/ 341/ 2016/ 49, Dated 09/02/2017 and the selection procedure will be as per Govt. Letter No. DHE/CE/Misc/341/2016/12 dated 29-04-2017. All other conditions are as per Government Norms.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format along with complete Bio-Data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred) for Assistant Professor and Rs. 500.00 (Five Hundred) only for Grade – III, drawn in favour of Principal, Bhawanipur Anchalik College, Bhawanipur, Bajali, Assam: 781352, payable at the ASSAM GRAMIN VIKASH BANK, BHAWANIPUR, A/C 7099010006712, P.O. BHAWANIPUR, DISTRICT – BAJALI, BHAWANIPUR, PIN: 781352 (or Direct Transfer to the A/C No with the documentary proof). The applications must reach the Principal/Secretary, Bhawanipur Anchalik College Bhawanipur, Bajali, Assam, PIN: 781352 within May 24, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3

