Applications are invited for various Grade III positions in Sadiya College Assam.

Sadiya College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Assistants.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 14000-49000, AGP Rs. 5600/-

Educational Qualification : Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with a diploma or Certificate course of computer operation of minimum three months duration. Candidates must have the working knowledge of Assamese and English typing in Word and other computer applications.

Age Limit : The age of the candidates should not be less than 18 years and more than 43 years of age as on 01-01-2022.

Selection Procedure : Screening Test + Computer Proficiency Test + Academic Score

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Assam Gazette (Part-IX) Standard Form of Application along with complete bio-data, all self-attested testimonials from HSLC onwards and payment receipt / demand draft to the Principal & Secretary, Sadiya College, Chapakhowa-786157 within May 28, 2022.

Application fee (Non-refundable) of Rs. 800.00 must be paid through NEFT / Online Transfer to SBI, A/C No. 30941722648, IFSC Code : SBIN0011624 (Payment receipt to be submitted) or Demand Draft in favour of Principal, Sadiya College, Chapakhowa payable at State Bank of India, Chapakhowa Branch.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here