Applications are invited for various technical positions in North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Tura Campus, Tura, Meghalaya.
North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Tura Campus, Tura, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Lab Assistant at BioNEST Bioincubator Facility.
Name of post : Lab Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Pay scale: Rs. 20,000/- per month or, as per DBT Norms
Eligibility Criteria:
Essential Qualifications & Experience:
1. B.Sc. Degree in Microbiology/ Biotechnology/ Zoology/ Botany/ Food Science & Technology with a minimum of 3-year experience in a laboratory environment. Or,
2. M.Sc. Degree in Microbiology/ Biotechnology/ Zoology/ Botany/ Food Science & Technology with a minimum of 1-year experience in a laboratory environment.
Desirable Qualifications :
1. Proficiency in computers with familiarity in MS-Office, Desktop publishing and website management through Content Management System.
2. Strong organizational and communication skill.
Age limit: Less than 35 years as on the last date of submission of application.
How to apply : Candidates can send their application, detailed Biodata along with the self-attested copies of all certificates of qualifications and experience through the provided email id bioincubator.nehu.tura@gmail.com within May 18, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
