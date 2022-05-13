Applications are invited for various technical positions in North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Tura Campus, Tura, Meghalaya.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Tura Campus, Tura, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Lab Assistant at BioNEST Bioincubator Facility.

Name of post : Lab Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Pay scale: Rs. 20,000/- per month or, as per DBT Norms

Eligibility Criteria:

Essential Qualifications & Experience:

1. B.Sc. Degree in Microbiology/ Biotechnology/ Zoology/ Botany/ Food Science & Technology with a minimum of 3-year experience in a laboratory environment. Or,

2. M.Sc. Degree in Microbiology/ Biotechnology/ Zoology/ Botany/ Food Science & Technology with a minimum of 1-year experience in a laboratory environment.

Desirable Qualifications :

1. Proficiency in computers with familiarity in MS-Office, Desktop publishing and website management through Content Management System.

2. Strong organizational and communication skill.

Age limit: Less than 35 years as on the last date of submission of application.

How to apply : Candidates can send their application, detailed Biodata along with the self-attested copies of all certificates of qualifications and experience through the provided email id bioincubator.nehu.tura@gmail.com within May 18, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

