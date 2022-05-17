Applications are invited for various technical positions in Central Ayurveda Research Institute Guwahati.

Central Ayurveda Research Institute Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Laboratory Technician for the project “Toxicity Studies & Evaluation of Anti-Inflammatory and Antiarthritic Activity of Shunthi Guggulu (Triphala sodhita) in rats.”

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification / Experience :

Essential :

1. Bachelor in Science with Bio-Chemistry / Zoology / Microbiology as one of the subject from a recognized University / Institute

2. One year experience in relevant laboratory or field.

Desirable : Candidate with higher qualification and relevant experience will be preferred. Candidates with Master degree in relevant subject shall be exempted from condition of experience.

Salary : Rs. 24000/- per month (Consolidated)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 27 years as on date of interview (Relaxation as per Govt. of India rules)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 24, 2022 from 10 AM onwards in Conference Hall, Central Ayurveda Research Institute, Guwahati.

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling the above qualifications prescribed above may appear for the interview with duly filled application form along with self-attested Xerox copy of necessary certificate with original documents and two recent passport size photographs. The candidates reporting for walk-in-interview after 10:30 AM shall not be allowed.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

