Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition Shillong.

Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Pay level 13( As per 7th CPC) Rs. 1,23,100-2,15,900

Eligibility Criteria :

Category A :

Educational Qualification : Post Graduate from recognized University (Central/State/Deemed to be /AIU equivalent PG from foreign Institution) and + Full time degree / Full Time three years Diploma in Hotel Administration / Hospitality Management/ Hotel Management/ Hospitality Administration/Culinary Arts/ Culinary Science with minimum of 55% marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade from:

i) NCHMCT or NCHMCT affiliated Institute; OR

ii) An Institute approved by AICTE; OR

iii) An Institute approved by the State Board of Technical Education; OR

iv) An Institute affiliated to University duly recognised by UGC; OR

v) Central/State/Deemed to be University recognised by UGC; OR

vi) Equivalent degree/Diploma of Foreign University/ Institution recognised by AIU

Desirable Qualification : Ph.D. Degree

Essential Work Experience : In addition to essential educational qualification , at least 20 (twenty) years of experience in :

i) Teaching (20 yrs) with minimum 3 yrs as Head of Department/equivalent teaching in an Institute of Hotel management affiliated with NCHMCT OR Institute approved by ICTE OR Institute approved by State Board of Technical Education OR Institute affiliated to University recognised by UGC OR Central/ State/Deemed to be University recognised by UGC OR equivalent Degree/diploma of Foreign University /Institution recognised by AIU and possessing at least 3 years of administrative experience within the minimum total experience of 20 years . experience as Principal of recognised Food Craft Institute will be treated at par with HOD OR

ii) Teaching and hotel industry together (20 years) with minimum 3 years teaching experience in an Institute as mentioned above in (i) within 5 years experience in GM level in a Ministry of Tourism certified 4-star or above category hotel.

Category B:

Essential Qualification : Two year full time Post Graduate Degree/Post Graduate Diploma in Management/ Tourism from a recognised University under UGC or approved by AICTE/equivalent degree/diploma of foreign university/institution recognised by AIU with minimum of 60% marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade.

Desirable Qualification : PhD Degree

Essential Work Experience :

For Private Sector: Candidate with proven track record with at least 17 years of experience from reputed organisation in executive capacity in hospitality/ tourism industry plus with minimum 3 years teaching/training experience shall also be essential (total 20 yrs), out of which minimum 7 years should be in managerial experience (out of which at least 5 years as GM) in private sector companies/firms having turnover of not less than Rs. 100 crore per annum in each of last three years.

Category C:

Essential Qualification : Two year time Post Graduate Degree/ Master Degree/ Post Graduate Diploma in Management/ Tourism from a recognised University.

Desirable Qualification : PhD Degree

Essential Work Experience :

i) Government / PSUs/Autonomous Bodies officer with proven track record in a leadership role working in the pay level 13 or its equivalent in PSUs/ Autonomous Bodies OR working experience of minimum 5 years in pay level 12 or its equivalent in PSUs/ Autonomous bodies.

ii) Terms & conditions of deputation shall be governed as per DOPT guidelines. Normal deputation period will be initially of 3 years

How to apply : Candidates who fulfill the prescribed criteria may apply to the Principal, Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition, Mawkasiang, Mawdiangdiang, East Khasi Hills, Shillong – 793018. The applications duly filled –in, in the prescribed format should be send along with attested copies of certificates and recent passport size photograph.

Last date of submission of application form with complete documents through post is May 31, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

