Shillong: The Garo Students’ Union (GSU) in Meghalaya reportedly issued a warning against any changes to the State Reservation Policy.

The student body stated that any attempt to dilute the Meghalaya Reservation Policy, 1972, would be taken “very seriously” by the people of Garo Hills.

The GSU applauded the implementation of the roster system by the MDA I government, which adheres to the Meghalaya Job Reservation Policy, 1972.

Also Read: Assam: Road mishap claims three lives in Dibrugarh

The student body claimed that the Garos lack quality education due to the absence of good educational institutions, and the policy is necessary to preserve the equal benefits of the educationally disadvantaged communities of the state.

The GSU opposes the idea put forth by the Voice of the People Party (VPP) that policy must be based on population demographics and must form the basis for sharing of recruitment opportunities.

Also Read: Border dispute: SC to hear plea on MoU between Meghalaya and Assam in July

The student body believes that the lack of education and quality educational institutions in the Garo Hills region must also be considered.

The GSU concluded its statement by saying that the reservation policy for equal representation is essential, and hindering any existing rights to equal sharing of opportunities could lead to discussions of a Winter Capital or Separate State.