Guwahati: Assam BJP leader Pallab Lochan Das appreciated Adaso Kapesa on Monday, a braveheart from Manipur, who became the first female commando from the Special Protection Group (SPG) to guard Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to the United Kingdom.

The 29-year-old officer’s historic role has sparked a wave of pride across the Northeast, particularly in Manipur and Assam. Her deployment marks a paradigm shift in India’s top-tier security apparatus, which has remained male-dominated for decades.

“As a proud son of Assam and the Northeast, my heart swells seeing our sister Adaso Kapesa from Manipur standing tall as the first female SPG commando guarding Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji during his UK visit.

This is the essence of Nari Shakti blooming under Modiji’s inspiring leadership—empowering women from every corner of Bharat to lead and protect,” wrote Assam BJP leader Pallab Lochan Das on his X handle on Monday.

Adaso Kapesa reportedly underwent rigorous SPG commando training, which includes counter-terrorism, VIP security protocols, unarmed combat, marksmanship, surveillance, and emergency evacuation procedures.

Security officials and experts hail her deployment with the Prime Minister’s security detail during an international tour as a testament to the growing trust in women personnel assigned to critical national duties.

Kapesa, a graduate of Delhi University and a decorated athlete in her earlier years, earned induction into the SPG after delivering a stellar performance in the CISF and clearing stringent psychometric and physical tests.

Security experts and women’s rights activists have celebrated her achievement as a landmark step toward gender inclusivity within India’s premier security forces.

Senior SPG officials have reportedly stated that more women are undergoing training and may soon be inducted into sensitive assignments.

Her feat also serves as an inspiration for countless young girls in the Northeast and across India who aspire to serve the nation with discipline, courage, and professionalism.