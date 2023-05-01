AIZAWL: Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Lalsawta on Monday accepted the resignation of party treasurer and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Zodintluanga Ralte.

Ralte, a senior Congress leader and former minister, had resigned as the party treasurer on April 21 allegedly because he was dissatisfied with the leadership of Lalsawta, who replaced Lal Thanhawla in December 2021.

Ralte’s resignation came at a time when the Congress is facing a debacle ahead of the state assembly polls, which are due later this year.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference in Imphal on Monday, Lalsawta said that Ralte’s resignation has been accepted by the party after he discussed the matter personally with him on Sunday.

“As per the advice of senior party leaders, Ralte and I have discussed the matter face to face under friendly atmosphere on Sunday evening.

“After prolonged deliberation, we decided that Ralte’s resignation came to be accepted as per his wish for the goodness and strength of the Congress,” Lalsawta said.

He said that the party leadership would appoint a suitable person to replace Ralte as the party treasurer.

Lalsawta said that the resignation of Ralte ahead of the state assembly polls has shocked the party workers.

Although there are differences between him and Ralte, he said that there was no personal hatred between them.

Ralte, who jointly addressed the press conference with Lalsawta, said that he resigned from the Congress office-bearer because he thought it was necessary for the betterment of the party.

He asserted that he would continue to remain in the Congress.

In his resignation letter, Ralte had alleged that Lalsawta had failed in collective leadership and took unilateral decisions on several important issues against the party’s constitution and principles.

He said that he was not consulted on several decision makings by the president despite the fact that he was the party treasurer.

Ralte also accused the president of undermining several committees, which are the foundation of the Congress.

“I had a high hope that we will work together harmoniously for our people, our land and our party and see victory at the upcoming assembly elections.

“However, things have not traversed as per expectation. Many important committees, which are our strong foundation, have been shaken since you became the Congress-5 president in 2021,” Ralte had said in his resignation.

Ralte has served in various capacities in the state Congress, including youth wing president, before he became the party treasurer in 2019.

He is the senior most among the existing three elected OBs.

The 60-year-old Congress leader has successfully contested the state Assembly polls for four consecutive terms since 2003 and he was a Cabinet minister in the erstwhile Lal Thanhawla led Congress government for two consecutive terms between 2008-2018