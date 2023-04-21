AIZAWL: Senior Congress leader and MLA Zodintluanga Ralte resigned from the post of treasurer of Mizoram Congress on Friday (April 21).

Zodintluanga Ralte is one of the five MLAs that the Mizoram Congress has in the state assembly.

He submitted his resignation letter to Mizoram Congress president Lalsawta Thanhawla.

“I had a high hope that we will work together harmoniously for our people, our land and our party and see victory at the upcoming General elections. However, things have not traversed as per expectation,” Zodintluanga wrote in his resignation letter to the Mizoram Congress president.

He slammed Mizoram Congress president Lalsawta Thanhawla for lack of “collective leadership”.

“Since you (Lalsawta Thanhawla) became the MPCC President in 2021, our strong foundations that we have seen as the fundamentals of the party, have been shaken,” Zodintluanga Ralte said.

He added: “While decisions were taken at the executive and higher committee levels, now decisions are taken by the President in consultation with one or two members.”

“The collective leadership which you so often talk about is not to be seen in reality,” Zodintluanga Ralte said in his resignation letter to the Mizoram Congress chief.