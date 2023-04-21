AIZAWL: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 200 cases of smuggled foreign cigarettes worth Rs three crore at Ruantlang village in Champhai district on Thursday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Acting on a tip off, a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department intercepted two mini trucks at the village and recovered the smuggled contraband, the statement said.

Two persons were apprehended for transporting the consignment, it said.

The seized contraband and the two accused were handed over to the Customs department for further legal proceedings, it added.

Earlier on April 17, foreign cigarettes and liquor worth nearly Rs one crore was seized by the security forces at Champhai district in Mizoram.

The illegal consignment of foreign cigarettes and liquor were recovered and seized by troopers of the Assam Rifles in Mizoram.

The seized consignment of foreign cigarettes and liquor together have been estimated to value Rs 99.3 lakh in international markets.

Personnel of Assam Rifles and custom officials recovered foreign cigarettes and alcohol altogether worth Rs 99.3 lakh in Champhai district near the Myanmar border on Tuesday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Earlier in the second week of this month, SERCHHIP Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 174 cases of illegal foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 2.61 crore in general area Ruantlang in Champhai.

