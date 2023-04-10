IMPHAL: Security forces have seized huge quantities of foreign cigarettes and betel nuts that were smuggled into India from Myanmar through Chandel district of Manipur.

Two alleged smugglers – one male and one female – have been arrested by the security forces in connection with the seizure in Manipur.

The arrests and seizures have been effected when the troopers of the Assam Rifles and Manipur police launched a joint operation at an area of the Chandel district on April 9 (Sunday) afternoon.

Based on specific input, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post of the Assam Riflies was established at Molchum-Phaisangjang road junction in Chandel district of Manipur.

Assam Rifles troopers and a team of officials from Molchum police station in Manipur recovered the items from Molchum-Phaisangjang road Junction in Chandel district.

The security personnel intercepted a vehicle and recovered 34 bags of betel nuts weighing 2400 kilograms and 21 cartons of Myanmar-made cigarettes.

The seized items has been estimated to value around Rs 1 crore in the international markets, a statement said.

The apprehended persons, along with the seized items were handed over to the Manipur police for further legal investigation.