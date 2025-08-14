Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday raised concerns Nagaland govt to consult on oil palm policy after concerns raised over the state’s proximity to the ‘Golden Triangle’—a region in Southeast Asia notorious for drug manufacturing—saying it has led to a growing inflow of drugs into Mizoram.

Speaking at a state-level programme on the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ (Drugs Free India Campaign), the chief minister emphasized the need for complete eradication of drugs, noting their harmful impact on society. The event saw participation from over 600 students from various schools and colleges.

“Mizoram’s close geographical proximity to the ‘Golden Triangle’ is causing frequent drug inflows into the state,” Lalduhoma said, urging citizens to remain vigilant and united in protecting Mizo society from harmful influences. He encouraged young people to abstain from drug use, warning that even occasional use can lead to addiction.

The chief minister also appealed to those already struggling with addiction to take courageous steps to rebuild their lives.

The ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’, currently active in 372 districts nationwide—including all 11 districts of Mizoram—focuses on raising awareness about the dangers of drug use and preventing first-time users from starting.

