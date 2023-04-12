Aizawl: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, SERCHHIP Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 174 cases of illegal foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs. 2.61 crore in general area Ruantlang, Champhai on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department, Champhai based on specific information.

Approximate cost of the recovered foreign origin cigarettes is estimated to be around Rs 2.61 crore.

The seized consignment was handed over to Customs department, Champhai on the same day for further legal proceedings.

Ongoing smuggling of illegal foreign origin cigarettes is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.

Earlier, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 70 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs. 39.2 lakh in general area Tlangsam of Champhai district.

Ongoing smuggling of illegal areca nuts and foreign cigarettes is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram.