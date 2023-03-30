AIZAWL: Security agencies in Mizoram have recovered and seized foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 3.5 crore.

The recovery and seizure was made in Champhai district of Mizoram.

The seizure was made in a joint operation by troopers of the Assam Rifles and officials of the Mizoram customs department.

As many as 235 cases of foreign cigarettes worth Rs 3.525 were recovered from Zokhawthar in Champhai district of Mizoram.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and customs preventive force, Champhai in Mizoram.

Also read: Mizoram | Assam Rifles headquarters to be shifted to Zokhawsang from Aizawl

The seized consignment was handed over to the customs preventive force, Champhai in Mizoram for further legal proceedings.

“Ongoing smuggling of illegal items is a major cause of concern for Mizoram,” the Assam Rifles stated in a statement.

Mizoram’s 510 km unfenced international border with Myanmar, especially in the bordering Champhai district, is a major hotspot of smuggling.

Besides various illicit drugs, foreign cigarettes, a variety of other contrabands like gold, as well as arms and ammunition, exotic animals, and areca nuts are often smuggled from Myanmar into the Northeast states, especially Mizoram and Manipur.