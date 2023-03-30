IMPHAL: Educated unemployed youths who took to the streets and tried to storm the Chief Minister’s office at Imphal were pushed back and the banner and placards they were holding were snatched and torn into pieces, the police said.

The job seekers including females under the aegis of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) Education (S) Multi Tasking Staff Written Test Completed 2016 & 2018 Batch took out the protest rally on Wednesday.

They are demanding a declaration of the recruitment results for 413 posts.

The written test was conducted on March 10, 2019.



A protester namely Warepam Leviticus who is also one of the aspirants for the post said, “We are eagerly waiting for the result out of education’s MTS, Pliz sir declare as soon as possible. We have no power of waiting more years due to we have already waited 5 years ago.”



Job seekers from across the state holding banners and placards protested against the government’s playing delayed tactics.

As a last resort, they attempted to storm the CM’s Bungalow but were intercepted by the police, and herded back to the starting point.

A large number of police personnel headed by an officer brandishing batons sent back the protesters after their’s banners and placards were snatched and torn into pieces.



Later, representatives of the JAC were allowed to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister.



The protesters announced that they will launch different forms of agitation from the first week of April if their demands are not entertained.