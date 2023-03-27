IMPHAL: Two active cadres of the Myanmar-based underground outfit – People’s Defence Force (PDF) have been arrested in Manipur on Sunday.

Two vehicles, one pistol, some live rounds of ammunition, and Myanmar currencies from the arrested militants.

The arrests and seizures have been made by the special commandos of the Manipur Police at the Border Pillar Number 79 near Kwatha Khunou in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district in a special operation, an official source said on Monday.

The PDF formed from youths and pro-democracy activists on May 5, 2021, is the armed wing of the National Unity Government (NUG).

The PDF is fighting against the coup d’état that occurred on February 1, 2021 in Myanmar and that put the military junta in power.

The special commandos of the Manipur Police under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police, (Commandos) TH Krishnatombi, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a Kenbo bike riding with three suspects at the BP 79.

Apprehending danger, one of the PDF cadres managed to escape from the area.

But two others were arrested along with the bike.

From their’s on-spot interrogations, it was established that they are from Tamu Township in the Sagaing region of Myanmar and fighting against the Myanmar military regime. A four-wheeler vehicle, one Kenbo bike, one pistol, some rounds of ammunition and 10, 000/- Myanmar currency notes have been recovered from them, the source said.

The arrested persons along with the seized materials have been handed over to the Moreh police station for further legal proceedings, the source added.