IMPHAL: Security agencies in Manipur seized brown sugar worth over Rs 3 crore.

The brown sugar consignment, which was seized by the security agencies in Manipur, has been weighed 1.536 kilograms.

The total value of the seized brown sugar consignment has been estimated to be worth around Rs 3.072 crore in the international market.

The contraband drugs was seized from near the India–Myanmar border in Manipur, a defence statement stated on Sunday.

The cross-border smuggling of the narcotics smuggling was foiled at Haolenphai village near border pillar 76 at Moreh in Manipur.

Based on specific input, troopers of the Assam Rifles launched a surveillance and mobile vehicle check post (MVCP) in Haolenphai village near border pillar 76 in Moreh, Manipur.

The team observed a suspicious Kenbo bike coming from the Myanmar side towards the Indian Territory along with black coloured polythene.

On noticing the presence of security forces, the Kenbo bike immediately turned back with the intention to flee from the spot.

On being rigorously chased by the Assam Rifles troopers, the pillion rider of the Kenbo bike dropped the black polythene and returned to Myanmar taking advantage of the porous border.

On detailed checking of the polythene, it contained 37 soap cases containing brown sugar weighing approximately 1.536 kilograms.

The recovered items were handed over to Moreh police station in Manipur for further legal proceedings, the statement added.