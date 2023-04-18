AIZAWL: Foreign cigarettes and liquor worth nearly Rs 1 crore have been seized by the security forces at Champhai district in Mizoram.

The illegal consignment of foreign cigarettes and liquor were recovered and seized by troopers of the Assam Rifles in Mizoram.

The seized consignment of foreign cigarettes and liquor together have been estimated to value Rs 99.3 lakh in international markets.

Personnel of Assam Rifles and custom officials recovered foreign cigarettes and alcohol altogether worth Rs 99.3 lakh in Champhai district near the Myanmar border on Tuesday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The operation was launched at Ruantlang village in Champhai district of Mizoram, the statement said.

Altogether 351 cases of foreign liquor worth Rs 12.8 lakh and 51 cases of foreign cigarettes worth Rs 76.5 lakh were recovered and seized.

The seized consignment was handed over to the Muzoram customs department for further legal proceedings.