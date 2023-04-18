AIZAWL: Consul General Melinda Pavek, the head of the US Consulate General, Kolkata met Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

At the outset, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati thanked Consul General Melinda Pavek and her team for their official visit to the state.

They went on to discuss several topics of the two friendly countries’ shared interests.

They also discussed various opportunities in the business sector that Mizoram could be offering.

In this connection, Governor apprised Consul General Melinda Pavek about the huge infrastructure development projects within the state that the Government of India is taking up.

With the Bairabi-Sairang Railway Line construction project to be completed soon along with the improvements of the existing national highways to 4-lane and 2-lane, Mizoram Governor suggested that unprecedented growth and developments plus business opportunities are bound to happen in the state.

During their conversation, Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Consul General Melinda Pavek also discussed the opportunities in the horticulture sector (Bamboo developments, dragon fruits, etc), Services Sector( Healthcare & paramedical professions, hospitality, etc), power generation through hydroelectricity.

