Aizawl: The Mizoram assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted an official resolution opposing any bid to implement the controversial Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country.

Except for lone BJP MLA BD Chakma, 39 members have voted in favour of the resolution moved by state home minister Lalchamliana.

The official resolution states, “This house unanimously resolved to oppose any steps taken or proposed to be taken for the enactment of UCC in India. “

The meeting of the Mizo National Front (MNF) Legislature party chaired by chief minister Zoramthanga on January 30 had resolved to move a resolution opposing any steps to implement the UCC.

Moving the resolution, Lalchamliana said that the UCC, if enacted, would disintegrate the country as it was an attempt to terminate the religious or social practices, customary laws, cultures and traditions of the religious minorities, including the Mizos.

He alleged that the implementation of UCC was one of the main agendas of the BJP, which included it in its election manifesto.

Ever since the drafting of the constitution by the constituent assembly several attempts have been made to implement the UCC but are pending till now due to its controversial nature, he said.

Lalchamliana said a private member bill to enact the UCC was introduced by a BJP MP in the upper house on December 9 and the majority of the members were in favour of its enactment.

The proposed law could be enacted at any time in the parliament and it is nothing but to impose a uniform code pan India by marginalising or terminating the religious or social practices, customary laws, cultures and traditions of the minorities, he said.

The home minister said that Mizoram might not be affected by the UCC as it has a special provision to protect its cultures, customary laws and religious practices under article 371 G of the constitution.

“However, implementation of UCC is not desirable and healthy for India as a whole,” he said.

Article 371G of the constitution, which is the byproduct of the historic Mizoram peace accord signed in 1986, states that no act of Parliament in respect of religious or social practices of the Mizos, Mizo customary law and procedure, administration of civil and criminal justice involving decisions according to Mizo customary law, ownership and transfer of land, shall apply to Mizoram unless the state legislature by a resolution so decides.

At least four members, including Zoramthanga, opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) leader Laduhoma, Congress leader Zodintluanga and BD Chakma participated in the discussion that lasted for nearly an hour.

Opposing the resolution, Chakma said it was too early to oppose the UCC at a time when the Centre confirmed that no decision has been taken to implement it in the country till now.

He said that Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in a written reply to a question from Mizoram Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena had recently informed the upper house that no decision has been taken on implementing the UCC as of now.

“The 21st Union Law Commission recommends that India is not in a position to implement the UCC at this juncture and the 22nd Law Commission is yet to study the feasibility of the implementation,” Chakma claimed.

Zoramthanga and Lalchamliana argued that it was the right time to oppose the UCC before its enactment.

Citing that post-enactment opposition would yield no result, the chief minister, the UCC, if implemented, would harm the existence of the country.

He claimed that the resolution was moved as his party was firm on its principle to protect the Mizo people, their religious practices, cultures, traditions and customs.

Interestingly, the MNF led by Zoramthanga is part of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Zoramthanga had claimed that its (MNF) alliance with the NDA has basically relied on issue base.

He had also said that the MNF would not support the NDA government on issues that are against the interest of the party.

Lalduhoma and Zodintluanga, who spoke on behalf of their members, strongly support the resolution.

Both also expressed fear that article 371 G could be scrapped at any time like the instance of the abrogation of article 370, a special provision for Jammu and Kashmir, by the NDA government.

Earlier, the state Congress had called for collective efforts from political parties, NGOs and churches in the state, to oppose any move to implement the UCC.