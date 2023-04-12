IMPHAL: Civil society organisations, students’ bodies, intellectuals, lawyers and academicians in Manipur have joined hands to put pressure on the state government for implementing National Register for Citizen (NRC) in the state.

A one-day consultative discussion on implementation of NRC in Manipur was held on Wednesday (April 12) in Imphal among the civil society organisations, students’ bodies and intellectuals.

The discussions resolved to pressurise the Manipur government in taking necessary steps for implementation of NRC in the state.

The bodies also resolved to support agitations demanding NRC implementation in Manipur.

The organisations also resolved to pressurise the Manipur government to set up a full-fledged population commission and organise meetings jointly in regards to implementation of NRC in the state.

Earlier, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh had said that his government is ready to introduce the NRC in the state.

However, the Manipur CM said that an approval in this regard is required from the central government.