GUWAHATI: The police in Dhubri district of Assam have held a suspected terrorist belonging to the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) is affiliated to terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda.

The suspected ABT terrorist, who has been detained by the Assam police, is identified as Nazrul Islam.

Islam hails from Sastar Ghat in Dhubri district of Assam, which is located close to India-Bangladesh border.

He was held by the Assam police based on interrogations of previously arrested ABT members.

Assam police, on April 24, arrested three members of Bangladesh-based Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) module from Dhubri district of the state.

Assam DGP GP Singh had said: “They are a part of an ABT module working in Assam’s Dhubri.”

It may be mentioned here that over 50 members of the ABT were arrested by the Assam police since last year.

The ABT choses West Bengal and Assam as they get language benefits to work easily to radicalize the youths.