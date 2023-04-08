KOLKATA: Two persons, hailing from Mizoram, have been arrested by the police in West Bengal for possessing gold bars worth over Rs 8 crore.

The two persons from Mizoram were arrested in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal.

As many as 13 gold bars were recovered from the vehicle the two persons from Mizoram were travelling in.

The recovery was made by officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The DRI officials intercepted the vehicle at Panikauri toll plaza in Fatakpur in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal.

Also read: Mizoram: Assam Rifles to shift base from Aizawl to Zokhawsang in phased manner

Upon searching the vehicle the 13 gold bars were recovered, which were later seized.

The vehicle was heading towards Kolkata from Assam, the DRI officials informed.

The two persons from Mizoram were travelling the vehicle, from which the gold bars were recovered.

The total value of the recovered gold bars has been estimated to be Rs 8.61 crore.