AIZAWL: Good Friday was observed across Mizoram on April 07 with religious fervour to mark and commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

All local churches of different Christian denominations held special church services and congregational singing or service locally known as ‘Zaikhawm’ or ‘Lengkhawm’ to celebrate the day.

Zaikhawm is an integral part of celebrations of important Christian days like Christmas, Good Friday and Easter Sunday for the Christian Mizos.

Respective Roman Catholic churches also organised mass and took out Good Friday processions across Mizoram.

Normally, Good Friday celebration begins from Thursday evening with special church services and holy communion to adhere to the commandment of Jesus, who instructed his disciple to do it just a night before his crucifixion.

All government offices, educational institutions, commercial banks and private institutions were closed on Friday (April 07) as the Mizoram government declared a public holiday to mark the sanctity of the day.