Good Friday is being observed on Friday (April 15) this year by people across the world.

Good Friday is observed on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday.

It marks the day when Jesus Christ was crucified.

Good Friday is one of the biggest festivals of the Christian community over the world.

Good Friday along with Easter Sunday marks the end of the Holy Week.

Holy Week is the last week of the 40-day period that is known as Lent.

During this period, followers of Jesus Christ pray, fast as well as give alms.

Good Friday: Significance and history

Good Friday commemorates the day of crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Jesus Christ was tortured, beaten and then made to carry his cross before he was being crucified.

Many across the globe wondered as to why Good Friday is being celebrated as a ‘Good’ day.

Some followers believe it to be good as Jesus Christ’s crucifixion is seen as the sacrifice made by the son of God for the sake of humankind.

On the other hand, many also believe that Good Friday could be a distortion of “God’s Friday”, which might have been originally called.

Christians believe that Jesus Christ sacrificed himself to purge the world of its sins.

The day is honoured as part of Holy Week during the Paschal Triduum or Easter Triduum.

Three days after Jesus Christ’s crucifixion, Easter Sunday is celebrated to mark His resurrection from the dead.