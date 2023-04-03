Shillong: The negative narrative of the BJP being anti-Christians is one of the factors that contributed to the party’s inability to progress beyond two seats in the recently concluded assembly election in the state, according to Cabinet Minister and BJP leader AL Hek.

Hek acknowledged the need to remove this negative label given to the BJP, stating that the party is still working on how to dispel it. He cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Vatican and his meeting with Pope Francis as evidence that the BJP is not anti-Christian.

During his visit, Modi and Pope Francis were seen hugging each other, and the Prime Minister even invited the Pope to come to India. Hek believes that PM Modi’s visit to the Vatican is self-explanatory and is one of the ways to make people understand that the BJP is not anti-Christian.

The BJP’s failure to move beyond two seats in the assembly polls has raised concerns among party members.

Hek’s comments suggest that the BJP leadership is aware of the negative perception of the party among Christians and is taking steps to address the issue.

It remains to be seen whether these efforts will be successful in dispelling the negative narrative surrounding the BJP.