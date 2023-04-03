Agartala: The chairman of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma lashed out at the BJP for doing nothing for the indigenous people of the state in the last five years.

In the 2023 Assembly election, the party has won 13 Scheduled Caste reserved seats.

A series of talks between Central government and TIPRA Motha were held in appointment of interlocutor for ‘constitutional demand’ of indigenous people of Tripura.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Pradyot on Twitter slammed BJP for failing to work for the indigenous people in the last five years.

He also lashed the then Left Front Chief Minister Manik Sarkar for purportedly running Tripura.

“Suprabhat (good morning) to all haters, trollers, doubters. I started TIPRA for the cause of our people and not to fight YOUR fight! The communist in Tripura ruined us under Manik Sarkar, the “state” Congress threw me out for MR GOA and the BJP did nothing for the indigenous people between 2018-23! I will never stop negotiating for the constitutional rights of our people till my last breath. Don’t use your personal agenda, we have our issues and I will always stand up for our rights”, the post of Pradyot reads.