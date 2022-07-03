Tripura royal scion and chief of TIPRA party Pradyot Debbarma has urged all to extend a helping hand to the needy people on his birthday.

“If you really love me then please help a family with ration, tin sheet for roof, clothes for children,” tweeted Pradyot Debbarma.

Debbarma asked all his followers to refrain from any cake cutting ceremonies and “over the top celebrations” on his birthday.

“I need your prayers and blessing for my health and not cakes and over the top celebration,” added Pradyot Debbarma.

It’s my bday tmw and I know many of you would like to cut cakes and celebrate.But if you really love me then pls please help a family with ration,tin sheet for roof, clothes for children. I need your prayers and blessing for my health and not cakes and over the top celebration — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) July 3, 2022

Tripura royal scion and chief of TIPRA party Pradyot Debbarma will turn 44on Monday (July 4).

Pradyot Manikya was born at New Delhi on July 4, 1978.

He is the first son of Maharaja Kirit Bikram Kishore Debbarma (The 185th King of Tripura) and Maharani Bhibu Kumari Devi.

Debbarma spent most of his childhood days at Shillong in Meghalaya at the Tripura castle.

Also, his initial to higher education was from Shillong itself.

Pradyot Debbarma is the current head of the Tripura royal family and is the Titular King.

He is known as ‘Bubagra’ among his people and is one of the active voice for the rights of Indigenous Tripuri people of Tripura.