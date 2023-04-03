Shillong: In a dramatic turn of events, the Hyniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has shut down the Shillong office of the Karuna Trust, an organisation working on behalf of the government to operate Primary Health Centres (PHC) in Meghalaya.

The move came after the HYC learned that 13 workers were terminated from their jobs at the PHCs.

The general secretary of HYC, Roykupar Synrem, spoke to reporters and expressed his concern over the abrupt termination of workers, saying that it will affect many, especially those who have worked for more than 10-14 years. He called for the trust to give the workers ample time to adjust to the situation.

In response, the trust stated that the termination was necessary because over 27 workers were unable to provide registration certificates proving that they were affiliated with the nursing council.

However, the terminated workers claimed that they were never informed about the requirement for the documents when they started their jobs.

The situation has escalated to the point where Synrem has said that the office will remain shut until officers-in-charge from the trust come and meet with them.