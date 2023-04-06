AIZAWL: Elections to the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram will be held in May.

This was informed by Mizoram state election commissioner (SEC) Laima Chozah on Thursday (April 06).

The dates for polling for the Chakma council elections will be announced later this month, the Mizoram SEC said.

The Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram is a 20-member body.

“The CADC elections will be held in May,” the Mizoram SEC said.

It may be mentioned here that he term of the current council will end in the first week of May.

A total of 35,885 voters, including 17,677 women, are expected to exercise their franchise in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) elections in Mizoram.

Voting will be held in 70 polling stations that falls under the Chakma council in Mizoram.

The Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) is an autonomous council for ethnic Chakma people, formed under the sixth schedule to the Constitution of India on April 29, 1972.

The council exercises legislative, executive and judiciary powers over allotted departments within the territory of CADC, Mizoram.

With an area of 686.25 square kilometers, CADC in Mizoram shares international boundaries with Bangladesh and Myanmar and has a population of 62,094, which roughly constitutes half of the total ethnic Chakma population in Mizoram.

The CADC is headquartered at Kamalanagar and is headed by the chief executive member (CEM) and executive members (EMs).

The Chakma council has a total of 24 members of district council (MDCs), out of which 20 are elected from the 20 MDC constituencies of the CADC area and the rest 4 are nominated by the Mizoram governor.