Dhaka: The Election Commission of Bangladesh has announced that they will not be using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the upcoming parliamentary elections, which are expected to take place in January 2024.

The decision to abandon EVMs has not been given a specific reason, but it comes after major opposition parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, protested against the use of machines.

The BEC had previously planned to use EVMs in at least 150 constituencies, but the decision to revert to paper ballots and transparent ballot boxes will now be implemented across all 300 constituencies.

Observers have suggested that the move to return to paper ballots will enhance the image of Sheikh Hasina’s government and promote democratic values.

While the Prime Minister had initially expressed a desire to use EVMs in the election, the lack of funding to buy new machines or refurbish old ones was cited as a major reason behind the decision to abandon them.

The EVM issue has also been a topic of debate in India, with many opposition parties raising concerns about their use.

The Indian Election Commission and the central government have rejected these concerns, but the decision taken by Bangladesh may now place more pressure on India’s EC to reconsider the use of EVMs.

In Bangladesh, the decision to abandon EVMs was made after 19 of the 39 registered political parties directly opposed their use, with at least 10 of them voicing their objections during meetings with the BEC.

Only three parties – the ruling Awami League, Samyabadi Dal, and Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh – expressed a desire to use EVMs during the discussions.