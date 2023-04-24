Guwahati: Two members of the proscribed organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) have been apprehended in Assam‘s Dhubri district, the police said on Monday.

The arrested PFI member identified as Shafiqul Islam and Saiful Islam had been evading arrest since September 2022.

Police said, they recently returned to their home after being on the run for a long time.

Police began a covert operation based on specific information, and on Monday morning, both were arrested.

Shafiqul Islam was detained in the Bagulamari neighbourhood of Dhubri town.

During questioning, he provided information on his companion, Saiful Islam, who was eventually taken into custody.

The police claimed that Shafiqul and Saiful were “promoting nasty and anti-national ideas” among the children while working as teachers at a Dhubri madrasa.

Speaking to IANS, Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, Inspector General (Law and Order) of Assam Police, stated they were keeping a close eye on the PFI’s activities, and some of the top members of the banned group have recently been detained.

“Our team searched the area and detained two Dhubri-based PFI cadres. They had just arrived in Assam from another nearby state. They are being questioned, and we are looking into the overall situation,” he said.

Two PFI members and a leader of its student wing, Campus Front of India, were detained earlier this month in Assam’s Barpeta district. Cash, a few devices, bank accounts, and documents were seized by the police from their possession.