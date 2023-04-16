IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, on Sunday (April 16), lauded the central government for encouraging regional languages is Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) exams.

Notably, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) approved conducting constable (general duty) exams for CAPFs in 13 regional languages including Manipuri, in addition to Hindi and English.

Constable GD is one of the flagship examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) attracting lakhs of candidates from across the country.

The examination in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English will be conducted from January 1, 2024, onwards, an official statement said.

In addition to Hindi and English, the question paper will be set in 13 regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh congratulated all CAPF aspirants and said that the decision taken by the central government would give impetus to the participation of local youths in the CAPF and encourage regional languages.

Extending appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic decision and union home minister Amit Shah for this great initiative, an official statement said.

The decision will result in lakhs of aspirants taking part in the examination in their mother tongue/regional language and improving their selection prospects.

The MHA and SSC would sign an addendum to the existing MoU to facilitate the conduct of the examination in multiple Indian languages, an official statement said here on Sunday (April 15).

States/UT Governments are expected to launch a wide campaign encouraging local youths to use this opportunity of taking the examination in their mother tongue and participate in huge numbers to make a career serving the country.