IMPHAL: Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan has been crowned Femina Miss India World 2023.

She won the beauty pageant in a grand ceremony on Saturday held in Imphal, Manipur.

Delhi’s Shreya Ponja won the title of the first runner-up while Thounaojam Strela Luwang from Manipur received the title of the second runner-up.

19-year-old Nandini hails from Rajasthan’s Kota, which is one of the biggest hub of India for engineering and medical aspirants.

The winner holds a degree in Business Management and is dedicated towards taking up challenges and succeeding them in life.

The 59th edition of the country’s prestigious beauty pageant was successfully organized in a historic ceremony at the Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak in Imphal, Manipur.

Taking it to Instagram the official Miss India handle posted a picture of Nandini’s wining moment with the caption, “WORLD – here she comes! Nandini Gupra has conquered our stage and taken over our hearts with her magnetism, charm, endurance and beauty! We’re so proud and can’t wait to see her on the Miss World stage! We’re so proud of your journey and all the hard work you’ve undertaken to earn the crown to your full credit. May you shine always! Ladies and gentlemen, welcome your new reigning queen, Nandini Gupta, Femina Miss India World 2023.”

Meanwhile, the extravaganza celebrated the prestigious beauty pageant featuring memorable performances by the Bollywood celebrities Kartik Aryan and Ananya Pandey.

The emcees for the show were Manish Paul and Bhumi Pednaker, who kept the people engaged with impromptu antics.

Moreover, the grand event showcased the stunning collections of Namrata Joshipura for Trends, Rocky Star and Robert Naorem that helped the contestants to exhibit their traditional costumes.