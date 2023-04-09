ITANAGAR: The Police Training Centre (PTC) – Banderdewa in Arunachal Pradesh has bagged the “Union Home Minister’s Trophy for Best Training Institution” for the year 2021-22.

This award was conferred upon PTC-Banderdewa in Arunachal Pradesh under the Non-Gazetted Officers Training Institute group in Zonal category from Northeast region.

This was informed by the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu congratulated PTC-Banderdewa for bagging the award.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister said: “Training of our police personnel is vital to ensure readiness and fitness. My compliments to five-decade-old PTC Banderdewa for getting ‘Union Home Minister’s Trophy for Best Training Institute’ for the year 2021-22 for Northeast Region in Zonal category.”

PTC-Banderdewa in Arunachal Pradesh bagged the award after physical inspection of the training centre by the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D), New Delhi.

The Police Training Centre (PTC)-Banderdewa in Arunachal Pradesh was established in the year 1973.

PTC-Banderdewa is situated near the NH-52 adjacent to Assam, which is 30 km away from Itanagar, the state capital of Arunachal Pradesh.

It is an area of about 173.63 acres.

