New Delhi: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had a narrow escape after his car was hit by a truck in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

A fully loaded truck hit his car near Ramban along Jammu- Srinagar Highway, said a police official.

According to police, no one was injured in the incident.

“Today, while going from Jammu to Srinagar by road, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiran Rijiju’s car met with a minor accident. No one was injured in the accident. Kiren Rijiju was driven safely to his destination,” the Ramban Police said in a statement.